Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Increased by Analyst

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,962 shares of company stock worth $533,869 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

