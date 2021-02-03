Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 141.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

