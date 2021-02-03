Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

MX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective (down from C$49.00) on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.40.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$43.15 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$602,395.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

