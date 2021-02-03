Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,894,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,198,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 605,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

