Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Cut by Analyst

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Barrington Research has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.39.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $78,971,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.