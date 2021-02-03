Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

GWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

GWB stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

