Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reduced by B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SVC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

