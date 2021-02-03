Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average of $203.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.