Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crédit Agricole S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

