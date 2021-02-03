Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.76.

TSE ENB opened at C$44.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.15. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last 90 days.

About Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.