Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Decreased by Analyst

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.

NYSE QEP opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 5.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

