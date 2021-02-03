Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

