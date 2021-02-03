Qbao 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,626.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $226,943.37 and $48,626.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

