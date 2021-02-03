QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,778.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

