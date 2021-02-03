QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of QCRH opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of QCR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.