Qiwi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,032 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the typical volume of 226 call options.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,502. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $637.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qiwi by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qiwi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QIWI. Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.