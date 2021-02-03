Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.86 million.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $15.33 on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The stock had a trading volume of 129,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.36.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

