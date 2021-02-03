Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.55 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.42-2.42 EPS.

QRVO stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.95. 2,806,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,574. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.36.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

