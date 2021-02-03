QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Shares of QCOM opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

