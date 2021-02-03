QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $15.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.15.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

