Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $111.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,305,439 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $142.60 on Friday. Qualys has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

