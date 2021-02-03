Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 11.4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 5,872,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,783,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The firm has a market cap of $661.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

