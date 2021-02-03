Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Up 9.3%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $8.85. 816,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 169,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quhuo Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

