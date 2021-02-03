Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

