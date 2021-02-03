QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Volume Hits $261,511.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $261,511.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00067264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.39 or 0.00896593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.32 or 0.04618851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014775 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

