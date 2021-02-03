Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Permit Capital LLC

Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises approximately 3.5% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after buying an additional 262,641 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 24.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 890,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,451,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 386,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

QRTEA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 97,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

