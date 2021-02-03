Qwertycoin Price Down 0% This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $523,435.59 and $56,938.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

