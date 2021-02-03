RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,115. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

