Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

