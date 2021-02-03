Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 170,661 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$44.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

