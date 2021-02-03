Rakon Hits Market Capitalization of $76.35 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Rakon has a market capitalization of $76.35 million and $1.50 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rakon has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.58 or 0.00309295 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00031534 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

