Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 300.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

