Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $21,440.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

