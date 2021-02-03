RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Up 32.4% in January

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $495.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Portland Ltd acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.