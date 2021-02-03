Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading 45.6% Higher This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $47,227.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00139704 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00067221 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00243784 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039280 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,030,315,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.