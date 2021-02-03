Raymond James Lowers Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $120.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

