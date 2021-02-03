Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Reduced by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,207 shares of company stock worth $8,773,214. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. 6,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,359. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

