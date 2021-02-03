Raymond James Reiterates “C$20.00” Price Target for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO)

Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) stock opened at C$17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$19.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,457.50.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$379.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

