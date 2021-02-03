Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.07 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$6.89 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.97.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

