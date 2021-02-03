Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.70

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 32559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 705,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 276,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

