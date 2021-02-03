Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Down to $221.00

Shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $221.00, but opened at $215.00. Reach plc (RCH.L) shares last traded at $217.85, with a volume of 409,244 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £688.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

