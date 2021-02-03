Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $651.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 529,320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

