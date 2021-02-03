RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on RP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

RP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,289. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.98 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after buying an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,102,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after buying an additional 595,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

