Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (RHM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR: RHM):

1/25/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RHM stock opened at €88.02 ($103.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.40. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

