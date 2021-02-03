reflect.finance Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $14.70 million and approximately $635,085.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00052797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00139686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00066098 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00244190 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00061938 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,478,910 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.