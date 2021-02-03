Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,792,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,084,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,078,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RLFTF stock remained flat at $$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,570,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,229. Relief Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief in serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

