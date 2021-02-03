Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento Sells 3,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RLMD opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

