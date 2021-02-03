renDOGE Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,144.69 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $101,144.69 and approximately $109,172.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00243657 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00039189 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

