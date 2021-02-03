ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.07 million, a PE ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

