ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 12%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 9,178,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,597,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.